1. What do you do at Jay & Company?
I’m the managing shareholder of our CPA firm. We offer accounting services in tax preparation, compilation reports, bookkeeping, payroll and other consulting services.
2. What’s your most memorable moment on the job?
Acquiring this CPA firm back in Feb. 2018. I was ecstatic to inherit such a great group of employees and to service Owasso and the surrounding area.
3. What’s your favorite thing to do when you’re not busy at work?
I’m very passionate about my family and spending quality time with my wife and our two kids. Apart from that, I enjoy playing golf, Oklahoma State athletics and various activities with friends and family.
4. If a movie was made of your life, what genre would it be and who would play you?
Drama: I’m always in for a powerful story that will pour emotion into you. Actor: whichever mid-30’s Hollywood actor is starting to lose their hair.
5. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Bora Bora would be amazing. Pretty confident my wife would be in as well.
6. If you could have anything in the world, what would that be?
Just to be in a situation to be successful in every capacity of life. Then hopefully, with a little bit of luck, it can work itself out from there.
7. Tell us about your family.
My wife Claire and I were married in May 2011. We have two kids, Mason, 6, and Charlee, 4. They mean the world to us and never allow us to have a dull moment.
8. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu or Disney+?
Disney+ at the moment. Recently, I’ve enjoyed watching some of my childhood favorites with our kids. To be honest, Disney+ has made me a remote hog.
9. What’s your favorite meal?
Blackened ribeye.
10. What do you like best about Owasso/Collinsville?
The people and the camaraderie of the community. I always like to tell people it has a 3A feel with all the 6A opportunities for your family, relationships and business.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Do the right thing and everything will work itself out … maybe not now, but it will at some point.
12. What is one thing you do for yourself every day?
Say a prayer of appreciation on the way to work every morning.
13. Do you live in Owasso? Where are you from?
Absolutely! We moved to Owasso from Tulsa three years ago, and it’s the best decision we’ve made. We initially came here for the outstanding schools, but it soon became apparent I wanted to go all in by practicing here.
14. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I’m surprisingly social and fairly witty for a CPA/accountant (at least that’s what I think).
15. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
God, family and friends.
16. What would you do for a Klondike Bar?
Probably pay the market price.