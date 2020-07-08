1. What role do you have with Bigfoot Prints?
Along with my wife Jessi, I am the owner of Bigfoot Prints.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
Everything is custom, so we see a lot of variety in our customers’ work. This allows us to create many different types of designs, and use our creativity to give our customers exactly what they want.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I try to play disc golf with a small group of friends a few times a month.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
I have always wanted to drive to Alaska.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
“The Office”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
I have always wanted to visit Patagonia in South America.
7. Tell us about your family.
My wife and I have two kids, Daxton and Lillie. We also have a dog, Milo; a cat, Tigress; and for the time being, multiple frogs, whose names change all the time.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
For business, every time it rings. I do not answer my personal phone unless I already have the number in my phone as a contact. Too many spam calls.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
It’s a toss up between leaving the lights on in a room where no one is, and driving across the parking spots in a parking lot
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
I like the small-town feel, but I also like that we are close to a larger city to enjoy what they have to offer. At the end of the day, I can still get away from the hustle and bustle though.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Life is like a book. Do not compare your chapter 1 to someone else’s chapter 10.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Chinese food is always my go-to.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
If I have unusual talents, they are hidden from me as well!
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
My family/friends, air conditioning and the love of my wife.
15. How have you best handled quarantine amid COVID-19?
We enclosed our porch so I could enjoy the extra time in the morning with my wife, drinking coffee and talking. Not so much now, that it is 90 degrees at 7 a.m., but you get the idea.