What do you do at the Bailey Medical Center?
I’m the exercise specialist for The Center for Bariatrics at Bailey Medical Center.
What’s your favorite thing to do when you’re not there?
I enjoy going to the gym and taking an exercise class instead of teaching a class. I also have a bad habit of playing Candy Crush.
What’s your most memorable moment on the job?
When I received the “Ripple Effect Leadership” award recently during our Patient Care Conference.
What is one of the things you would put on your “bucket” list?
I am so scared of heights. So jumping out of an airplane or skydiving. To go on a cruise to Alaska. Travel to Australia. Play with penguins.
What is one of your favorite movie quotes?
“Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.” –Forrest Gump, “Forrest Gump”
If you could trade lives with anyone for a day who would it be and why?
Trading places with my daughter and embarrassing her in front of her friends like in “Freaky Friday” (even though I do that already, lol), and so she can see what it’s like to be a working adult with responsibilities as a single parent.
What do you like best about Owasso/Collinsville?
I love that Owasso’s community comes together to support one another. I’ve lived here for 17 years and I’m honored to call it home.
What is the one thing or place you would like to see come to the Owasso/Collinsville area?
A new movie theater.
If you could travel anywhere for a vacation where would it be?
Anywhere with a clean, safe beach. And Disney World without the long lines.
Do you have a favorite summer activity?
Hanging out by the pool when I get a chance.
If you could get yourself anything in the world, what would that be?
I would get myself out of debt and pay for all my children’s college educations so they wouldn’t have to worry about student loans.
If a movie was made of your life what genre would it be and who would play you?
Romantic comedy/action with Jennifer Aniston.
Tell us about your family.
My oldest son, Caleb, is a senior at OSU going into the medical field. My middle son, Caden, is a sophomore at TCC studying to be an environmental engineer. And my daughter, Madison, is a junior at Owasso High School looking to go into forensic science.
Do you have any superstitions?
I don’t believe in superstitions. Everything happens for a reason.
What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
As an exercise specialist, I always remind my patients to fuel their bodies to function. You can’t put diesel in an unleaded tank and expect your vehicle to drive well. It would cost thousands of dollars to repair or replace a car, yet your own body is irreplaceable.