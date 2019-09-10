1. What do you do at JJG Frenchies?
We breed AKC French Bulldogs.
2. What’s your favorite thing to do when you’re not busy at work?
Research stories about Jesse James.
3. What’s your most memorable moment on the job?
A recent litter of 11 puppies.
4. What is one of the things you would put on your “bucket” list?
Travel Utah, it’s the only state I haven’t been to.
5. If a movie was made of your life what genre would it be and who would play you?
Western – Warren Oates
6. If you could trade lives with anyone for a day who would it be and why?
I’m happy being who I am.
7. If you could get yourself anything in the world, what would that be?
A grandchild.
8. Tell us about your family.
My wife and I have three children: two daughters (one married) and a son, all grown up.
9. What is one thing you do for yourself every day?
Make a choice to try to make people smile or laugh.
10. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Know the difference between your wants and your needs.
11. If you had a warning label, what would it say?
Too talkative.
12. If you got stuck in an elevator and had to listen to one song, what would it be?
“Cats in the Cradle” by Harry Chapins.
13. Would you rather go 30 days without your phone or your entire life without dessert?
Thirty days without my phone.