What do you do at The Presence in Owasso?
I’m the pastor’s wife, a board member and part of the praise & worship team, and I lead our L3 women’s ministry. I help out with some administrative duties as well.
What’s your favorite thing to do when you’re not there?
I try to relax as much as possible. I do, however, love date nights with my husband. We just pick a day and time that works best in a given week, and maybe go to dinner and/or a movie.
What is one of the things you would put on your “bucket” list?
To go on a wildlife safari in South Africa.
What is one of your favorite movie quotes?
“This ain’t never been our home. It ain’t belonged to us no way!...” Actually, this is a line from the 1977 television miniseries “Roots,” based on Alex Haley’s 1976 novel, “Roots.” It simply reminds me that this earth is not my eternal home. God has a better place prepared for me.
If a movie was made of your life what genre would it be and who would play you?
A documentary. Angela Bassett or CeCe Winans would be my actress of choice.
If you could trade lives with anyone for a day who would it be and why?
Trading places with a healthy newborn would be great. The cares of life are foreign to a newborn. Besides, who wouldn’t want to be waited on all day? lol
If you could travel anywhere for a vacation where would it be?
Although I’ve been many times, I would love to take my children and grandchildren on an all-expense-paid trip to Hawaii. If it were just my husband and myself, I would choose to vacation in Italy.
What do you like best about Owasso/Collinsville?
The people are genuinely kind. I truly believe that it doesn’t cost anything to be kind to someone, and it could brighten the day of the recipient. The Owasso Character banners seem to be a great way to continually encourage positive character qualities such as kindness.
Where is your favorite local hang out or place to visit?
The Owasso Gathering on Main is a really nice place to hang out on the first Thursday of the month – great food and entertainment.
Do you have a favorite band/song?
I think I have a pretty eclectic palate when it comes to music genres, which makes it difficult to have a favorite band/song. However, Gospel/Christian and Jazz are probably at the top of the list.
What is the one thing or place you would like to see come to the Owasso/Collinsville area?
I would love to see better restaurants and shopping malls. Oops! I guess that’s two things.
What is your favorite Owasso/Collinsville memory?
One of my favorite Owasso memories is the “Party in the Park,” hosted by The Presence, focused on community outreach that takes place the first Saturday in July. We try to demonstrate the love of Christ in simple ways. Every year, we barbeque hamburgers and hot dogs and invite others to come and enjoy a free plate. There are also activities for both kids and adults.
What are three things you couldn’t live without?
I would not want to live without my Bible. It helps me to navigate through the “crazy” in life. I also would not want to live without good health and my family.
Tell us about your family.
I’m originally from Southern California and am the fourth of six siblings (one boy and five girls, in that order). I’m grateful to have my parents still with me. I’m married to my childhood sweetheart, Alvin. We have known each other for a little over 48 years and have been married 33 of those years. We have four children (one boy and three girls…in that order) and eight grandchildren (four boys and four girls).
What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Be authentically you. Don’t try to live life under the guise of another person’s reality. God cannot use you outside of who He has created you to be.