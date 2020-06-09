1. What role do you have with Owasso girls basketball?
Head girls basketball coach
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
Having the opportunity to work with young kids
3. What do you do for fun outside of coaching and teaching?
I am a mom of three, so I enjoy spending time with my kids.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
A bucket list item for me would have to be take a hot air balloon ride.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
“Golden Girls”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
I would love to visit Bali.
7. Tell us about your family.
My husband Brett Nightingale and I have been married for nine years and have three children: two daughters, Camden, 8, and Wrigley, 6; and our son, Dodger, 4.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Way too much lol
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Not being prepared
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
It is a nice place to live and raise a family.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
The best advice I was given was to never give up and work hard.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
My favorite meal would have to be anything with pasta.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
No, but wish I did.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
The three things I would not live without would be God, family and basketball.
15. How are you best handling self-isolating amid COVID-19??
I am just doing my best to follow the rules and guidelines set to protect others and myself, making sure to wash my hands and keep things clean and sanitized.