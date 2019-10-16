What do you do at Owasso Public Schools?
I teach geometry at the Owasso High School-West Campus.
What’s your most memorable moment on the job?
Anytime a kid has an “aha” moment, whether it be the light bulb coming on or connecting the relevance of math to the real world.
What’s your favorite thing to do when you’re not busy at work?
I love to spend time with my family, reading and going shopping.
What is one of the things you would put on your “bucket” list?
A Mediterranean cruise.
If you could travel anywhere in the world for a vacation, where would it be?
Italy.
Which celebrity chef would you most like to make you dinner?
I don’t really watch cooking shows, but my mother-in-law is the best cook I know. She is not famous, but everything she makes is delicious.
If you were reincarnated as a famous landmark, which would you be?
The Leaning Tower of Pisa; it is imperfect, but accepted and admired.
Tell us about your family.
I have three boys. My oldest just graduated with a degree in construction management from OSUIT. He is currently working construction. My middle son is a sophomore at Newman University in Wichita, Kansas, and is on the wrestling team. My youngest son is a sophomore at Owasso High School.
Do you live in Owasso? Where are you from?
I live in Owasso. I am originally from Lawton.
What do you like best about Owasso/Collinsville?
The hometown feel.
What is one thing you would like to see the Owasso area get?
Red Lobster.
What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
God is never going to give you more than He can handle. Trust in Him, he will carry you through any trial.
If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?
Mexican food.
What are the three things you couldn’t live without?
Jesus, my family and my friends.
Do you have a unique or unusual talent?
Not really. I always look for the good in a person or situation. It may need to be dusted or polished, but it is there somewhere.