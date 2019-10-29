What do you do at Light Haus Coffee Company?
I’m the co-owner and chief roaster. I also enjoy educating anyone who is interested in learning more about how to get the best possible flavor from their morning cup.
What’s your most memorable moment on the job?
Ah – so many! It’s great to get the chance to offer folks quality coffee, and to take a simple green coffee bean from one of dozens of regions around the world and transform it into a delightful cup of excellence, but I really enjoy the moments spent talking to the people. I love learning what type, roast level and undertones of flavor people enjoy by asking questions and trying to fit each individual to their perfect, flavorful cuppa joe.
What’s your favorite thing to do when you’re not busy at work?
I’ve had many hobbies over the years. The coffee roasting started out as a hobby and continues to be one of my favorites. So usually, whatever hobby I’m into at the time is my favorite non-work activity.
What’s something weird that you would recommend everyone tries at least once?
Eat coffee beans. Get some from your local mass-produced stuff from a bulk-sale retail bin, and some fresh from any local roastery. Try them side by side. You’ll be surprised at the flavor difference.
If you could travel anywhere in the world for a vacation, where would it be?
I’d like to take a coffee farm tour in a few African countries where my favorite coffee beans are grown.
If you could get yourself anything in the world, what would that be?
I would bring back the Concorde, so that I could visit my grown kids wherever in the world they may be.
Tell us about your family.
My wife and I met in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. We married in July of the same year we met and spent 11 ½ years in the Air Force. Once that career came to an end, we took an IT job in Tulsa and moved to Owasso in 1998. With the combination of my midwestern and her southern upbringings, it’s never a dull moment. We love many varied craft or technical hobbies, playing strategic (mostly European) board games, and traveling all over the states and all over the world.
Do you live in Owasso? Where are you from?
Yes! I’ve spent the last 21 years of my life in Owasso. I was born in Pennsylvania but raised in Colorado Springs, and landed here after the Air Force sent me all over the place, but finally to Tinker AFB in Oklahoma City.
What do you like best about Owasso/Collinsville?
I like that the small-town feel of Owasso is still prevalent, despite such huge development over the last two decades. Family is important to me, as well as a sense of community. This area offers a place where both can grow and flourish.
What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
“Never be afraid to fail.” So true. If you don’t try, you never know. If you do try, and fail, you can learn from the mistake and try again.
What is one thing you do for yourself every day?
I make myself a good cup of coffee, or seek one out wherever I may be.
Do you have a favorite local hang out or place to visit?
I enjoy trying out new businesses that come to our city, showing support and searching for exciting new flavors and experiences. There’s really not one in particular that I frequent. Gotta share the love, right?
What is one thing you would like to see the Owasso area get?
More mom-and-pop shops. It’s been a sad pattern: They come, they go. I’d love to see this community get behind local, single-ownership businesses and stop clamoring for national chains of restaurants or retail stores.
What are the three things you couldn’t live without?
That’s an easy one: God, family and coffee.