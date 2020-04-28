1. What do you do in your role at Capital Homes?
At Capital Homes, we are in the people business and also happen to build homes. Everyone has a story, and my role is to connect with our community and learn their stories.
2. What do you enjoy the most about your job?
Connecting with people — helping them make their dreams of homeownership come true. There is pure joy in seeing someone’s dream become a reality.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
My work is fun because it isn’t work at all, but I enjoy cooking, good food and working out in order to enjoy the first two.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
I would like to own an aircraft or at least a portion of one and start flying again.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
“Better Call Saul.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to visit many places around the world. Hawaii and Yellowstone/Grand Tetons are my favorite vacation spots.
7. Tell us about your family.
I’ve been married to my wife Michelle for (hopefully I get this right) 25 years, and we have two sons, Spencer, 21, and Charlie, 19. Both are at OU. Spencer graduates in a few weeks, and Charlie will be a junior next year. My parents and sister also live in Owasso, and we have a rescue lab named Nike.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Let me get back to you on that; I’m on the other line.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
People not thinking for themselves.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso area?
There are lots of banks, chicken places and churches.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
“Everyone is unique. If you expect others to act/think/believe as you do, you will always be disappointed.” -My dad
12. What’s your favorite meal?
The one on my table shared with family and friends.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I am fluent in German and can blow bubbles out of my tear ducts.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Cheese, tater tots and the gym.
15. How are you best handling self-isolating amid COVID-19?
I’m physically distancing, but not isolated. I am blessed to still be working and serving the community, but more importantly, I have been keeping up with family, friends, relatives and amazing co-workers.