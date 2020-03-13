Owasson Morgan Meyer has a lot to celebrate.
The Owasso High School senior was recently handed a substantial scholarship from QuestBridge, a national nonprofit that connects high-achieving, low-income youth with leading colleges and opportunities.
Meyer, 17, received the scholarship — totaling around $80,000 per year, covering travel, room and board, healthcare, tuition and more — for the University of Virginia.
“It means a lot,” she said. “I’ve been worried literally my whole life about how I’m going to pay for college, and now I don’t have to.”
Meyer’s childhood didn’t start as encouraging as her recent endowment.
“Since I’ve been young, I grew up in a very low-income household,” she said. “My father had passed away, we only had my mom, and she didn’t really work a job, and every day was kind of a struggle; free and reduced lunch, my vice principal had to buy me clothes, and stuff like that.”
Over her high school career, however, Meyer has taken an active role in a variety of activities, including serving as a tutor at Mathnasium as well as a member of Students Teaching AIDS to Youth, or STAY, and Young Independents.
Meyer is the first student at OHS to receive a scholarship from QuestBridge since its inception.
When asked what it means for her to receive the funds, Meyer simply replied, “I’m really grateful for the opportunity that QuestBridge gave me.”
She plans to double major in political science and physics as well as go to law school.