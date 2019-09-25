Owasso Public Schools celebrated the first year of Morrow Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, with an open house.
Students accompanied dignitaries at a ribbon cutting in front of the school to commemorate the special day. Following a brief ceremony, student-led tours of Morrow were provided to guests (see PHOTO gallery).
In 2005, the district purchased the land from Owasso natives Kathleen and Frank Morrow.
When the couple’s parents passed away in 2004, they had a strong desire to preserve the history of their family’s expansive farmhouse property. Their long-time commitment to education made working with the school district a natural partnership.
“It is so gratifying to be a part of a community and to know that so many children’s lives will be forever changed positively from their time at Morrow Elementary and in the Owasso school district,” Kathleen said in a statement. “It is truly a blessing to be a small part.”
Kathleen – along with Clark Ogilvie, former OPS superintendent, and several other current and retired school staff – was in attendance at Wednesday’s ceremony.
Morrow Elementary is home to 580 students for the 2019-2020 school year. OPS redistricted its attendance boundaries in the spring of 2019 to best serve its elementary children with an additional elementary school. As with all nine elementary schools, teaching positions were filled with current Owasso teachers and teachers new to the district.
“It has been an amazing experience to be part of Morrow Elementary’s first chapter as we transform from a school building to school home because of the families and staff who make up our school community,” said Tiffani Cooper, Morrow principal, in a statement.