Nathan Singleterry has been named the City of Owasso’s first Employee of the Quarter for 2020.
He was recognized at City Council Tuesday night for his role in serving the community.
Singleterry, who works in desktop support at the City’s Information Technology Department, joined the team in April 2013 and has since gone above and beyond to help his fellow colleagues.
Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr presented Singleterry with a plaque in front of his friends and family during Tuesday’s meeting.
“Nathan understands the importance of being available to take care of problems quickly and efficiently,” Lehr said, “so our staff can accomplish what they need to do to fulfill their responsibilities to the citizens of Owasso.”
Singleterry maintains the operations and equipment for a variety of departments, from wastewater systems to emergency services to financial programs, as well as common desktop applications.
One of Singleterry’s responsibilities is to research and recommend laptops, printers, copiers and more for different divisions of the City when they are budgeting for the coming year. This helps them plan long-term and understand the multi-year cost of operations for end-user technology.
Additionally, Singleterry helps dispose of surplus and outdated equipment via online auctions a few times per year. This year, he coordinated an auction that included 55 pieces of equipment totaling more than $76,000 — the largest and most successful to date for the City.
“(Nathan) provides extraordinary customer service to everyone he serves,” IT Director Teresa Wilson said. “He’s always looking for ways that he can improve their ability to do their job so that they can be successful. We really appreciate having him on our team.”
When asked to say a few words at Council, Singleterry replied, “I’d like to thank all the employees…because I have worked some places where it is not easy to be in IT help desk support, but here it’s pretty simple; so thank you, thank you all.”
The top five character traits used to describe Nathan include: availability, diligence, endurance, initiative and resourcefulness.