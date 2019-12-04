The Owasso City Council approved several agenda items at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
Final payment for fire training props
Owasso Fire staff received approval for the final payment of liquefied petroleum gas fire training props from FireBlast Global Inc., of Corona, California, totaling $476,074.
FireBlast installed LPG fire props at the Owasso Public Safety Operations & Training Complex, or Fire Station No. 4, following completion of the facility’s construction in May of this year.
Tuesday’s approval of the final payment closes the City’s project invoice in the amount of $2.3 million.
Right-of-way for 116th Street widening
Owasso Public Works staff received approval for a payment to residents Roger and Connie Price, totaling $59,822.
The City is currently involved in the acquisition of right-of-way and easements for the E. 116th St. N. widening project from Garnett Road to N. 129th E. Ave.
The payment covers right-of-way acquisition, temporary easement and compensation for damages for the Prices at 12520 E. 116th St. N.
White vinyl fence bid award
City staff received approval for a bid award to Stronghand LLC, of Broken Arrow, in the amount of $38,505 to carry out a fence replacement along a service road at a U.S. 169 corridor.
The current Oklahoma Department of Transportation chain-link fence and barbed-wire fencing, which runs along the east service road from E. 86th St. N. to E. 90th St. N., is in poor condition and needs to be replaced.
Staff plans to replace the existing fence with four rail white vinyls to match the fencing currently in place along U.S. 169.
Settlement agreement in condemnation matter
City staff received approval for a proposed settlement in the amount of $200,000, and an additional payment of $46,000 in settlement, to residents Robert and Petra Dodd.
The City filed a condemnation matter against the Dodds, trustees of the Robert Dodd and Petra Catherina Dodd Revocable Living Trust, to obtain property deemed necessary for the Garnett widening project from 106th St. N. to 116th St. N.
Following several hours of mediation, a settlement was reached by both parties.