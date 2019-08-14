Members at Owasso First Assembly of God walked into a new place of worship over the weekend.
Church staff recently completed major renovations to its building and officially unveiled the changes to service-goers on Sunday.
The church, located at 9341 N. 129th E. Ave., is approaching 80 years in operation in Owasso. What started as a small gathering on Main Street in the early 1940s has grown into a large congregation in the community.
In the sanctuary, staff replaced the pews with individual seats, updated all of the lighting, installed a new LED screen in the center of the stage, and removed the balcony and built risers to create a more uniform space throughout the room.
They also expanded the lobby/foyer area by about 6,000 feet and added a 26-foot high ceiling, featured a new coffee shop and fellowship area, and introduced a new prayer chapel for use with smaller meetings, wedding, funerals and other events.
Additionally, they made several cosmetic and maintenance updates, resurfaced and reinsulated most of the building’s perimeter, replaced much of the roof and added a 52-foot cross in front of the church’s entrance.
Pastor Bruce McCarty said he’s excited to continue to give back to the more than 600 locals who attend his church every Sunday through the renovations.
“It’s to make our building more accessible and inviting,” McCarty said, “just creating that atmosphere that is more connected and that has a better sense of function maybe than what we had before.”
Owasso First Assembly raised funds for the construction project through its capital campaign, It All Matters.
For more information about Owasso First Assembly, visit owassofirst.com.