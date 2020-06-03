Owasso Public Schools announced the selection of Mr. and Miss OHS for the 2019-20 school year.
Senior Nick Sweeney was named Mr. OHS, and senior Courtney Swift was named Miss OHS.
Every year, Owasso High School selects two students to represent the prestigious titles for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher, being actively involved in OHS, and characterizing a high level of integrity and Ram Pride.
Sweeney is involved with soccer and plans to attend Oklahoma State University to study mechanical engineering.
Swift, a tennis player, is also looking to enroll in OSU to pursue medical school and become an allergist.
This year’s runner-ups include: George Sheaff and Jenna Holderman (1st), Jesse Anderson and Gracee Shriver (2nd) and Ash Harbert and Grace Giesler (3rd).