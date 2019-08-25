I’m ready to pull the plug on the phone. We have gotten so many robocalls recently, all about the same thing, trying to get information from us.
One was saying we owed $299 for a subscription for our computer. We needed to log on to pay it. The others were saying we had a refund of $399 coming, but needed to be on the computer to get it. Every few minutes, we would get the same call from different numbers. I’m wondering if others got the same scammy interruptions.
How much time do we spend answering fake calls? No one has figured that one out yet. I read that we spend five years of our lives standing in lines. If you go to Six Flags often, you use that time up by the time you graduate from college.
Some other interesting things about our time, we spend six months at stop lights (using a lot of gas). It takes us eight months to open all of our junk mail. For some of us, that’s about all we get.
Looking for keys, glasses and other miscellaneous items we have misplaced because we can’t remember where we laid them down, it takes a year. I don’t know, but depending on how long one lives and gets into his or her senior years, it could be much longer than that.
There’s four years doing housework and six years eating, not to mention sleeping and working. But how much time do we spend on what we claim as most important: quality time with the family?