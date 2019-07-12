Owasso families in need will soon get a chance to collect free school supplies.
TTCU Federal Credit Union is kicking off its annual school supply drive on Monday, July 15, and is partnering with Owasso Community Resources as part of the event.
Now in its 18th year, Project School Supplies event gives TTCU members, employees and the general community the chance to provide help through local branches throughout northeastern and central Oklahoma.
Tim Lyons, CEO and president at TTCU, said supporting education is an important part of the credit union, especially since the organization was started by teachers.
“…We believe every child deserves to start the school year with the tools they need to succeed,” Lyons said. “Our school supplies drive is a joint effort by our employees and members to help those in need in our communities.”
From July 15 to Aug. 31, all TTCU branches will be collecting school supplies and monetary donations. Thousands of items are collected each year and distributed to 11 community partners.
Supplies and donations collected at the Owasso branch, 11725 E. 96th St N., will go to OCR, 109 N. Birch St., for distribution to those in need.
OCR staff sees many local families who need extra help, especially after the expenses of childcare and clothes, said Baine Cagle, caseworker and programs coordinator at the Owasso nonprofit.
“We are grateful for businesses like TTCU who helps OCR meet the needs of children with back-to-school supplies,” Cagle said. “Without the support of TTCU, many children wouldn't have the necessary tools for school.”
For more information, visit ttcu.com/project-school-supplies and owassohelps.org.