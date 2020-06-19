Owasso Community Resources received a large semitruck load of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
On Thursday, the Church delivered over 20,500 pounds of long-life, shelf-stable food to the local nonprofit from its headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The shipment came as part of a series of donations from the Church to several communities across the nation. Owasso was the second stop in the Tulsa area following Mary Martha Outreach in Bartlesville, which also received over 20,500 pounds of supplies the same day.
Thursday’s contribution served as the Church’s first official large-scale donation in the Owasso and Bartlesville communities, and is expected to provide over 35,000 meals to families in need.
OCR Executive Director Randy Cowling said the delivery — which amounted to “three to four times” as much as he has ordered in the past from the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma — will go to accommodate the recent uptick in new families seeking assistance.
“It is a massive amount of food,” Cowling said. “We are very thankful for the generous donation … 21,000 pounds will help OCR make a significant difference in our community.”
During the pandemic, the Church has also partnered with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Integris Health, Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry and Broken Arrow Neighbors.
For more information, contact Lizabeth Rolfson, assistant communications director at lizabeth.rolfson@churchofjesuschrist.org, or visit churchofjesuschrist.org.