The Owasso Community Theatre Company is gearing up to host its latest performance, “Number the Stars.”
Cast members will take to the stage Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 and 7 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 13307 E. 96th St. N., in Owasso.
“Number the Stars” is based off a work of historical fiction by American author Lois Lowry. Although a fictionalized account, the story tells of the real-life evacuation of nearly 7,000 Jews from Nazi-held Denmark during World War II.
In his adaptation, Douglas W. Larche brings the drama, pathos, adventure, terror and humor of the book to the stage. Additionally, Owasso’s own Brandy Peoples will be making her directorial debut with OCTC on this production.
“The script offers so many opportunities for creative staging,” said Cindy Nagley, OCTC treasurer. “We can’t wait to see (Brandy’s) vision come to life.”
The script offers strong leading roles for school-aged students and their parents portraying Danish freedom fighters, Nazi soldiers and other families attempting escape.
For more information, visit octok.org.