This week, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced funding approval for U.S. 169 widening in Owasso.
ODOT officials met with Owasso City and Chamber representatives on Thursday to confirm the funding in the 8-year plan.
The approved $8.5 million will widen two miles from 66th Street to 86th Street from four to six lanes in 2024.
Other projects affecting Owasso in the 8-year plan include reconstruction of the 76th Street bridge and approaches on U.S. 169, and widening from four to six lanes in 2021, totaling $11.8 million.
“Owasso values the relationship and communication we have with ODOT,” said Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr in a release. “We appreciate the funding for these projects to continue to improve the quality of life for our community.”
Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin echoed Lehr’s thoughts, emphasizing safety – reducing traffic injuries and fatalities and alleviating congestion along the high-traffic corridor – as a primary concern.
“The widening of U.S. 169 has been a top priority for the Owasso Chamber of Commerce for many years,” Akin told the Owasso Reporter. “It’s something our Chamber’s been intimately involved with … advocating for prioritization for funding.”
ODOT Secretary Tim Gatz complimented the Chamber on Thursday for its long-term advocacy program stating in the release, “It makes a big difference when communities remained engaged.”
The ODOT 8-year plan can be found at odot.org/cwp-8-year-plan/cwp_ffy2020-ffy2027/8_year_construction_work_plan.pdf.
