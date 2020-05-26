Q&A with Gracee Shriver

When were you the most nervous on “The Voice”?

“The chair turnaround. With that round comes a lot of waiting. That’s probably when my nerves are the harshest. Two minutes before my blind audition I thought I was going to throw up.”

I read where you wrote your first song in first grade. Do you remember the name of the song?

“I wrote so many janky songs.”

Was music always what you wanted to do?

“I don’t think I ever came to my mom and dad and ever said I wanted to be something else … I learned my stuff from my grandma and grandpa. We had jam sessions. My grandpa would say ‘Gracee, go get your guitar’ and we would play.”

Who have been your musical influences growing up?

“On the radio, I would listen to Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Reba. Those were the ones that stuck out for me.”

Who is one musician you would want to meet?

“The biggest person is Reba. I would probably cry. One day I would hope to go and meet Reba.”

Was there a time you were starstruck on “The Voice”?

“When I met Taylor Swift. I did freak out. I always told myself I was going to be chill and not freak out. I couldn’t stop smiling. I thought I was going to cry.”