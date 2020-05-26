Like most seniors, Gracee Shriver’s academic career at Owasso High School concluded with an unexpected twist. But then again, little of the past year would be described as typical for the 17-year-old.
Shriver reached national stardom last fall when she appeared on Season 17 of NBC’s “The Voice” and advanced into the show’s top 20 performers. Shriver had been busy splitting her time between school and performances since returning home in November and expected to do the same throughout the spring with final season of tennis added into the mix.
That was until the coronavirus pandemic struck in March and put an abrupt end to Shriver’s performance schedule and senior year.
“It was a little bit hard at first,” Shriver said. “Because I love getting to perform on stage and meet and see people.”
The COVID-19 outbreak canceled several gigs for Shriver, including upcoming performances in Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Concert in Tishmingo and Kelly Clarkson’s tour, which was postponed until 2021.
“I think I was most bummed I can’t do Kelly and Blake’s things,” Shriver said. “I prepared so long. But I’m really excited when we get to come back.”
Shriver has spent her quarantine writing and rehearsing her sets at home along with Zoom meetings and phone calls with producers. She is also working on other projects. Fellow “The Voice” performers and Oklahomans, The Swon Brothers, also reached out to her through social media about a possible collaboration.
Shriver gives virtual performances to her fans through her social media outlets and will soon release her third single “Innocent.”
“It’s way different than the other songs,” Shriver said about the new single that will feature her on the piano. “I wrote it two years ago. I’m so excited. It’s a slower tempo. I wrote it going through high school. Sometimes being a girl in high school or being a kid in high school, you’re dealing with things that are hard.”
Shriver said one of the blessings of quarantine has been spending additional time with her family before she heads off to college at Belmont University in Nashville.
“That’s been really big to have the special time with family before I leave,” she said.
Shriver had watched “The Voice” with her parents and begged them for a chance to tryout. They finally relented so she flew to Houston for an audition in 2018.
“I remember (from the audition) the girl in front of me she sang like Mariah Carey there was no doubt she was going to make it,” Shriver said. “And they said ‘no, thank you.’ I looked at my mom and just laughed.”
Shriver, of course, advanced through auditions and onto the show. Her success in front of worldwide audiences meant a new level of notoriety. A performer since age 9, Shriver said she has tried to keep her fame in perspective.
“You always want to make sure you represent yourself in a good light because there are kids looking up to you,” she said.