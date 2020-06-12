Owasso High School will honor graduates in the Class of 2020 with two ceremonies on Tuesday, June 23 at the Mabee Center.
The first ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. and will include graduates with last names A through L, while the second ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m. and will include graduates with the last names M through Z.
Both ceremonies will have all of the traditional elements with the exception of a live band.
Each graduate will receive four wristbands to be given to their guests. Those wristbands will be specific to one ceremony and will be required for entry into the Mabee Center. Both ceremonies will be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend.
A group of OPS leaders and OHS administrators met with Mabee Center officials earlier this week to finalize plans for the ceremonies. These measures include:
-Taking temperatures of attendees before entering the arena
-Requesting assistance from Mabee Center ushers to allow families to sit together while social distancing from other groups
-Cleaning of the facility before, during and after each ceremony