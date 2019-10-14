The Owasso High School Theatre Department placed 2nd at OSSAA regionals over the weekend.
The group, led by OHS Theatre Director Ryan King, took home top honors at the event, held at Bixby High School on Saturday, Oct. 12, for its production, “Declaration.”
Owasso’s victory – its first time to achieve the honor in 10 years – paved the way for the team to qualify for the upcoming OSSAA State Competition in Putnam.
Additionally, juniors Natalie Turner and J.J. Willis as well as senior Hannah Main were each selected to the prestigious OSSAA All-Region Cast during the competition.
“It means a lot of our hard work has paid off,” King said. “You never know with OSSAA how it’s going to shake down; it’s always anybody’s game. I think our show this year is a special show. I’m really proud of our kids.”
“Declaration” written by Jonathan Dorf, explores a group of students’ perspectives of a mass shooting before, during and after the horrific incident.
Through a series of scenes, they try to piece together what’s happened in the frantic aftermath, calm themselves with thoughts of future accomplishments, and ponder what the country’s founders had in mind when they penned the Declaration of Independence’s phrase, “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”