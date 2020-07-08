Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, earned a perfect score from the Research Institute for Economic Development, or RIED, for the 2020 legislative session.
Vancuren was among 80 Oklahoma legislators — 59 in the House and 21 in the Senate — to attain a score of 100 this year. They were recognized for advancing business interests through their service at the Capitol.
Each year, RIED selects a number of economic-related bills and grades legislators on their ballots. They earn positive points when they support job creation and economic development issues, but lose points when they introduce or vote for legislation that negatively impacts Oklahoma’s business climate. A score of 70 and above represents a passing grade, while 69 and below represents a failing grade.
An example of Vancuren’s efforts that boosted RIED’s score involves his hand in passing a state budget that stabilized a volatile economy in which Oklahoma’s budget reduction was 3%, or $237.8 million, rather than the 17% cut that was projected.
Likewise, as vice chair of the Common Education Committee, he strove to ensure that the recent teacher pay raises were protected in the latest budget, and that cuts would not move Oklahoma backwards in the region regarding teacher pay.
“As the Oklahoma economy and workforce continues to emerge from this COVID-19-induced hibernation of sorts, it’s extremely important that state government promotes a climate that is business friendly,” Vancuren told the Owasso Reporter.
“I want to ensure that Oklahomans have the best environment to promote their businesses, create jobs and find quality, high-paying employment in Oklahoma, and specifically in the Tulsa-Owasso corridor. For me, it’s imperative that any Oklahoma legislative policy mirrors these goals.”
Vancuren was a basketball coach and teacher at Owasso from 2004 until his resignation in spring 2017. He assumed office at the Oklahoma Capitol in Nov. 2018.
On June 30, Vancuren won back his seat in the House by an overwhelming margin of 4,009 votes (85%) against Brad Peixotto with 686 votes (14%), unofficial results show.
For more information about the Research Institute for Economic Development, visit riedreport.com.