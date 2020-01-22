A movement out of Owasso has led the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to ramp up its efforts to thwart distracted driving.
OHP on Tuesday announced its partnership with the Drop It & Drive campaign, founded by Owasson Gail Lambert, by installing new safety signage at its DPS headquarters in Oklahoma City and another at its Troop B station in Tulsa.
In May 2016, Lambert’s daughter, Owasso Mid-High teacher Bobbi White, was killed by a car accident near the former Bird Creek construction site on U.S. 169. White, who was driving in congested traffic near 76th Street, was struck from behind by a driver who failed to notice the slowed vehicles. The three-car accident sent seven people to the hospital.
Through the Drop It & Drive initiative, Lambert is helping to fight distracted driving and raise awareness of the damaging effects it can have by placing signs with the phrase “Drop It & Drive” and the hashtags #BobbiWhite and #DistractedDriving at critical intersections.
“This campaign was started because Bobbi was concerned not only about people behind the wheel,” Lambert said, “but worried about her students walking distracted with their devices in crosswalks, parking lots.”
Since kicking off the campaign in the fall of 2016, Lambert has worked to have over 2,500 Drop It & Drive signs installed in various cities across Oklahoma and in other states.
OHP joined the campaign for the first time this week after Lambert reached out to Lt. Richard Losurdo to support the cause.
Losurdo said he’s optimistic that the new signs will help cut down on accidents, particularly in the Oklahoma City area, where he said the majority of crashes are caused by distracted driving or following too closely.
“We are working fatality collisions,” Losurdo said. “If we can push this out, even if five people look at (the sign) when they leave, because a lot of the public comes up here to get their licenses…if we save one life, it’s worth it.”
When asked what it means for her to see her signs erected at both OHP stations, Lambert simply replied, “Any support means the world to me.”
To help back Lambert in her efforts to raise awareness of this issue in honor of her daughter, send her an email at gailambert62@yahoo.com.