The 37th annual Oklahoma World Trade Conference will be held on April 2 at the Tulsa Tech Conference Center in Owasso.
The OWTC 2020 Team has announced the first line-up of keynote speakers for the event. Among the growing list are global relations and trade professionals, international trade law experts and foreign officials.
Bob Donaldson, former President of the University of Tulsa and renowned speaker on American foreign policy and world politics, will open the conference with a talk on flashpoints over the horizon for U.S. exporters. Jonathan Bench, a leading authority on legal matters regarding business in China and protecting corporate intellectual property rights, will also speak on “Surviving China and Protecting IPR for Exporters and Non-exporters alike.”
Other topics will include, “The New USMCA and Doing Business with Mexico and Canada” and “Europe’s GDPR Data Protection Law and Compliance Tips.”
Up to 18 consul generals from foreign government consulates in the region are expected, and attendees will have networking opportunities with them. The Governor's Award for Excellence in Exporting, the U.S. Department of Commerce Export Achievement Certificates and Oklahoma Export Champion Awards will also be presented.
The conference is sponsored by the Oklahoma District Export Council in coordination with Tulsa Tech, U.S. Department of Commerce, Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Oklahoma Governor’s International Team and corporate partners.