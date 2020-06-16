Free Science, Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) camps funded by the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services will be “online and doing fine” this summer in seven locations around the state.
Owasso was among those areas selected as a Virtual Summer STEM camp location with training offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We had to reorganize fast when Covid-19 threatened our STEM camp plans,” DRS Transition Coordinator Renee Sansom said. “We hope to be back in the classroom next year, but online training makes sure our students still have fun and expand their technology skills this summer.”
Students, ages 14-18, with physical, mental or cognitive disabilities will use computers and related technologies to design and build multiple gravity race cars, T-shirts, full-color patches and several more creative projects.
“Our students develop skills in engineering, technology, teamwork, photography and design and product development that will last a lifetime,” said Rick DeRennaux, president and CEO of Tech-Now Inc.
Tech-Now is a technology-focused program that targets students with disabilities transitioning from high school to postsecondary education or employment. The organization’s Transition School-to-Work Program provides vocational rehabilitation services to prepare students with disabilities for employment and life after high school.
Services include career counseling, vocational evaluation, work adjustment training, on-the-job training, work study and job development and placement. Virtual Summer STEM training is just one of the many programs DRS offers in partnership with other agencies, public school systems and community organizations.
Information and registration for Owasso STEM Camp, July 20-22, is available at surveymonkey.com/r/BB5HSBJ.