Detective Ben Wolery has been a champion for community awareness. On Saturday, the Owasso Police Department veteran was honored for his efforts.
Wolery was honored as the “Hometown Hero” during the Tulsa Drillers game against Midland at ONEOK Field. His wife, Kelly, and their family joined him on the infield while he was recognized.
The 11-year OPD member is an active member of a multi-jurisdictional Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) and Coordinated Community Response Team (CCRT), which gathers to discuss protocols for domestic violence investigations. Wolery also has presented programs about “Safe Touch” to school-age children throughout Owasso. He also presents programs on domestic violence to churches and other organizations throughout the community.
“Ben does all this with a true passion and resolve to help the community,” said Owasso Police Det. Lt. Jack Wells in his submitted nomination of Wolery. “While Ben has been serving the community, he and his wife Kelly have also cared for their son Wyatt, who was born with severe special needs. Ben is truly a hometown hero and deserves the recognition for all he does for citizens of not only Owasso, but the entire Tulsa metro area.”
Wolery has spent the past three years assigned as a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division. The US Army veteran was assigned to the Patrol Division during his first eight years at OPD.