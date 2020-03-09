The Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative is stepping up its efforts to keep locals safe.
OSNI, in partnership with the Owasso Police Department, is offering three new classes for citizens to learn about crime prevention and emergency awareness.
The open-forum sessions will be held on March 26, May 28 and Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m., at Owasso City Hall, 200 S. Main St.
The classes, part of OSNI’s Alert Neighborhood Program, will give residents and city officials an opportunity to work together to create new and updated safety initiatives throughout the community, said Owasso Neighborhood Coordinator Jerry Fowler.
“One of the things that we try to do is say, ‘Here’s things you ought to be aware of as you pull into your neighborhood, things you ought to be looking for,’” Fowler said. “We’ve added emergency operations as well … in case we have a Joplin or an Allen (Texas) situation.”
OSNI and OPD have continued to work together over the last several years to host various neighborhood safety meetings, and this year they wanted to give all residents within Owasso city limits a chance to participate in the program.
Fowler said attendees will learn different strategies on how to better protect themselves and their families in a variety of situations related to crime and natural disasters.
“We’re going to take up to as many as we can in the room,” Fowler said. “We’re hoping to find a new way to get the information out, because we want to keep our neighborhoods safe as much as we can.”
For more information about OSNI and the new classes, visit cityofowasso.com/192/Alert-Neighborhood-Program.