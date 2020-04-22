The Owasso Police Department will soon welcome a new K-9 unit to the force.
Owasso City Council on Tuesday gave Owasso PD the nod to accept a $10,000 donation from the Friends of Owasso Police to go toward the purchase of a new police dog.
The FOP, founded in 2014, comprises a small group of volunteers who dedicate their time and efforts to raising funds to purchase needed supplies and equipment for local officers.
“One of the main areas of support has been the funding of the OPD K-9 program,” said Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff. “This donation to obtain a new K-9 … allows OPD keep this valuable resource on the streets of Owasso.”
Four K-9s — Shadow, Mo, Gideon and Deuce — all serve on Owasso’s police force, and one other, Phirefly, works for search and rescue at the fire department. Constantly on call, these animals are subjected to potentially exhausting or dangerous situations in the line of duty.
Taking part in intensive training, running long distances and even sitting in a car for extensive periods of time are all part of the dogs’ everyday routine. As such, proper care and attention is given to their wellbeing.
“The K-9s have been a great program for us … they have so many uses in the community, they help us save officers’ lives,” said FOP Vice President David Vines. “They also are great for the public; it gives kids, and adults even, a reason to interface with police officers.”
Owasso PD’s new dog will replace Shadow, set to soon retire from the department at 8 years old. Shadow has served at the side of his handler, officer Adam Harmon, for the past six years.
“K-9 Shadow has been a faithful and dedicated servant to our community since 2014,” Woodruff said. “It’s time to start preparing for his transition into retirement, and therefore time to start preparing the next generation of K-9 to step into that role for the Owasso Police Department.”
FOP’s contributions have continued to help purchase bullet-resistant vest covers, hearing protection, lights for rifles, ballistic shields, Kevlar helmets, Tasers, honor guard uniforms, rifle-resistant vests, cameras, rifle tripods, investigative equipment and more for Owasso PD.
Over the last five years, the nonprofit has raised more than $118,000 and donated over $104,000 in funding and equipment to OPD, as of Nov. 2019.