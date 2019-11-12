The Owasso school board held its monthly meeting on Monday, where staff sited prioritizing professional development and essential standards as a key in promoting student success across the district.
In her teaching and learning report, OPS Assistant Superintendent Margaret Coates said the district’s A-F report cards, currently under review, will go before the State School Board on Nov. 24 for approval.
“Some of our scores went up, some went down; right now they’re still fluctuating … there could still be changes,” Coates said. “We most likely will see somewhat of a decrease in some areas in our subgroups.”
She addressed OPS’ continued focus on essential standards – specific outcomes students are required to achieve in order to advance to the next grade level – to improve their growth and learning in the classroom.
“We’re focusing on … identifying those students who struggle and providing interventions for (them),” Coates said, “and then those that are excelling and need enrichments, we want to identify those students and support them as well.”
Additionally, she spoke about the district’s ongoing emphasis to prioritize professional development.
This year, the district has stepped up its efforts to empower educators by allowing them to work together in recurring cycles of collective inquiry and research to achieve better results for the students they serve.
“We are excited about our professional learning communities,” Coates said. “We have confidence that with those collaborative teams, that we will see improved academic achievement and growth in our students.”
OPS Superintendent Amy Fichtner also addressed the board in her monthly report, complementing her leadership team in continuing to ensure that bond-funded capital improvements are carried out.
These fundamental needs range from child nutrition and instruction to infrastructure and technology.
“It’s really just an incredible effort in teamwork; I’ve never worked with such a selfless group of people that really just care about the bigger picture,” Fichtner said, “and that’s the way it out to be done when students are involved.”
Morrow Elementary student McKenna Zeder was given the honor to lead the pledge of allegiance at Owasso school board’s Monday meeting.