Owasso Public Schools this week released its full list of scholarships presented to the Owasso High School Class of 2020.
Forty-three students were named recipients of 85 scholarships for a number of colleges and organizations throughout Oklahoma and across the nation.
OPS compiles the list every spring to recognize the efforts of its outgoing seniors. The district normally shares the names at its senior award ceremony, but the event was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want to commend these students for all of their hard work and congratulate them on this incredible achievement of attaining a scholarship,” said OHS Principal Mark Officer. “Each scholarship is a reflection of the dedication and perseverance of our students. It means a lot to our faculty and staff at the high school and throughout the district to see our students recognized in this way as they continue their education beyond Owasso.”
Below is a list of the 43 recipients:
• Nicholas Amberg – Cherokee Nation (1): $2,000; Colorado State University (3): $118,000; University of Oklahoma (1): $8,000
• Aidan Andreoli – Arizona State University (2): $21,500; University of Arkansas (2): $18,825; Michigan State University (3): $21,000 (max); University of North Texas (1): $8,000
• Cora Andreoli – Pratt Institute (1): $24,012; SCAD (1): $13,000; University of North Texas (1): $8,000; University of Tulsa (1): $24,000
• Tori Bracken – University of Central Oklahoma (1): $4,000
• Grant Bray – Oklahoma Christian University (1): $24,000; University of Tulsa (1): $48,000
• Isabel Cevallos – Brandon Magalassi Memorial Scholarship (1): $1,000
• Connor Cyrus – Oklahoma State University (2): $5,000
• Breanna Deaton – Tulsa Tech (1): N/A
• Riley DeCastro – Drury University (1) $15,000
• Tate Farley – OWEA (1): $1,000 per year
• Kailey Farris – Northeastern State University (1): $11,000; Oral Roberts University (1): $20,000; University of Central Oklahoma (1): $4,000; University of Tulsa (1): $30,000
• Annette Flores – Hispanic America Foundation Scholarship (1): $3,000
• Russell Gabriel – Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (1): $16,258; Cherokee Nation (1): $2,000
• Karlee Graves – Hanover College (1): $21,000; University of St. Mary (2): $4,000/$56,000 all four years
• Zackary Gunter – University of Tulsa (1): Full tuition
• Ash Harbert – Air Force ROTC (1): $11,538; United States Naval Academy (1): $400,000
• Kayli Hasselbring – OWEA (1): $1,000 per year
• Thomas Helm – Kansas State University (1): $56,000
• Sydney Hendrick – Oklahoma State University (2): $3,500
• Katie Henry – Kansas Wesleyan University (1): N/A
• Jenna Holderman – CCOSA (1): $2,000
• Avery Humphrey – University of Central Oklahoma (1): Full tuition
• Hope Kasterke – Oklahoma Baptist University (1): $1,200
• Hannah Laywell – Rogers State University (1): $500
• Mirella Lopez – University of Oklahoma (1): $6,788
• Kilian McNichol – Graceland University (1): $20,000
• Morgan Meyer – University of Virginia/QuestBridge (1): $450,000
• Jennifer Nantz – Brandon Magalassi Memorial Scholarship (1): $1,000; University of Tulsa (1): $6,000 per year
• Emilee Norton – Coffeyville Community College (1): Full tuition
• Taylor Orr – Oklahoma Baptist University (1): $12,000; Oklahoma State University (1): $10,000; University of Central Oklahoma (1): $6,000; University of Oklahoma (1): $8,000
• Seth Pierce – Hendrix College (1): $53,000; Columbia College (1): $47,000; University of Tulsa (1): $80,000; University of Oklahoma (1): $2,000; University of Kansas (1): $10,000
• Victoria Rooney – Florida State University (1): $58,000; Southern Methodist University (2): $240,000; University of Kansas (1): $114,700
• George Sheaff – Oklahoma State University (1): $3,500
• Gracee Shriver – Owasso Bouquet of Gardeners (1): $1,000
• Lauren Siegfried – University of Tulsa (1):$92,000
• Kennedy Smith – Emporia State University (1): $4,000
• Courtney Swift – Oklahoma State University (2): $3,500
• Natalie Thornton – Oklahoma State University (1): $4,500; Colorado School of Mines (1): $14,000; Wichita State University (1): $12,000
• Piper Tingleaf – Oklahoma State University (1): $39,600
• Katy Turner – Oklahoma Foundation of Excellence (1): $1,000
• Maxwell VanAtta – Oklahoma State University (1): $14,000; Colorado School of Mines (1): $48,000; Missouri S&T (1): $23,000; Embry Riddle (1): $15,000
• Ruby Vera – Graceland University (1): $15,000; Virginia Commonwealth University (1): $12,000
• Greyson Ward – Evangel University (1): $17,500