Owasso Public Schools this week released its full list of scholarships presented to the Owasso High School Class of 2020.

Forty-three students were named recipients of 85 scholarships for a number of colleges and organizations throughout Oklahoma and across the nation.

OPS compiles the list every spring to recognize the efforts of its outgoing seniors. The district normally shares the names at its senior award ceremony, but the event was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to commend these students for all of their hard work and congratulate them on this incredible achievement of attaining a scholarship,” said OHS Principal Mark Officer. “Each scholarship is a reflection of the dedication and perseverance of our students. It means a lot to our faculty and staff at the high school and throughout the district to see our students recognized in this way as they continue their education beyond Owasso.”

Below is a list of the 43 recipients:

Nicholas Amberg – Cherokee Nation (1): $2,000; Colorado State University (3): $118,000; University of Oklahoma (1): $8,000

Aidan Andreoli – Arizona State University (2): $21,500; University of Arkansas (2): $18,825; Michigan State University (3): $21,000 (max); University of North Texas (1): $8,000

Cora Andreoli – Pratt Institute (1): $24,012; SCAD (1): $13,000; University of North Texas (1): $8,000; University of Tulsa (1): $24,000

Tori Bracken – University of Central Oklahoma (1): $4,000

Grant Bray – Oklahoma Christian University (1): $24,000; University of Tulsa (1): $48,000

Isabel Cevallos – Brandon Magalassi Memorial Scholarship (1): $1,000

Connor Cyrus – Oklahoma State University (2): $5,000

Breanna Deaton – Tulsa Tech (1): N/A

Riley DeCastro – Drury University (1) $15,000

Tate Farley – OWEA (1): $1,000 per year

Kailey Farris – Northeastern State University (1): $11,000; Oral Roberts University (1): $20,000; University of Central Oklahoma (1): $4,000; University of Tulsa (1): $30,000

Annette Flores – Hispanic America Foundation Scholarship (1): $3,000

Russell Gabriel – Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (1): $16,258; Cherokee Nation (1): $2,000

Karlee Graves – Hanover College (1): $21,000; University of St. Mary (2): $4,000/$56,000 all four years

Zackary Gunter – University of Tulsa (1): Full tuition

Ash Harbert – Air Force ROTC (1): $11,538; United States Naval Academy (1): $400,000

Kayli Hasselbring – OWEA (1): $1,000 per year

Thomas Helm – Kansas State University (1): $56,000

Sydney Hendrick – Oklahoma State University (2): $3,500

Katie Henry – Kansas Wesleyan University (1): N/A

Jenna Holderman – CCOSA (1): $2,000

Avery Humphrey – University of Central Oklahoma (1): Full tuition

Hope Kasterke – Oklahoma Baptist University (1): $1,200

Hannah Laywell – Rogers State University (1): $500

Mirella Lopez – University of Oklahoma (1): $6,788

Kilian McNichol – Graceland University (1): $20,000

Morgan Meyer – University of Virginia/QuestBridge (1): $450,000

Jennifer Nantz – Brandon Magalassi Memorial Scholarship (1): $1,000; University of Tulsa (1): $6,000 per year

Emilee Norton – Coffeyville Community College (1): Full tuition

Taylor Orr – Oklahoma Baptist University (1): $12,000; Oklahoma State University (1): $10,000; University of Central Oklahoma (1): $6,000; University of Oklahoma (1): $8,000

Seth Pierce – Hendrix College (1): $53,000; Columbia College (1): $47,000; University of Tulsa (1): $80,000; University of Oklahoma (1): $2,000; University of Kansas (1): $10,000

Victoria Rooney – Florida State University (1): $58,000; Southern Methodist University (2): $240,000; University of Kansas (1): $114,700

George Sheaff – Oklahoma State University (1): $3,500

Gracee Shriver – Owasso Bouquet of Gardeners (1): $1,000

Lauren Siegfried – University of Tulsa (1):$92,000

Kennedy Smith – Emporia State University (1): $4,000

Courtney Swift – Oklahoma State University (2): $3,500

Natalie Thornton – Oklahoma State University (1): $4,500; Colorado School of Mines (1): $14,000; Wichita State University (1): $12,000

Piper Tingleaf – Oklahoma State University (1): $39,600

Katy Turner – Oklahoma Foundation of Excellence (1): $1,000

Maxwell VanAtta – Oklahoma State University (1): $14,000; Colorado School of Mines (1): $48,000; Missouri S&T (1): $23,000; Embry Riddle (1): $15,000

Ruby Vera – Graceland University (1): $15,000; Virginia Commonwealth University (1): $12,000

Greyson Ward – Evangel University (1): $17,500

