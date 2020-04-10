Owasso Public Schools on Friday announced its tentative plans for this year’s graduation.
District officials have reserved two dates at the Mabee Center — June 23 and July 21 — as possibilities for a traditional ceremony for outbound seniors.
“We are gathering ideas on the best ways to honor and celebrate the Class of 2020,” Fichtner said in a previous story. “Our district is committed to honoring our high school seniors in the most substantial way possible.”
Graduation, originally scheduled for May 19 at the Tulsa arena, was canceled along with all academic and extracurricular activities as part of the statewide shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owasso’s new graduation dates follow the district’s last date of distance learning on May 11 and the last day of school on May 15.
The Class of 2020’s cap-and-gown drive-by pickup event at Owasso High School was recently postponed and rescheduled for April 20.