Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Amy Fichtner updated local parents on several topics of importance regarding the COVID-19 pandemic this week.
Fichtner in a letter published to the district’s site on Tuesday, May 5, discussed the details of distance learning, meals for students, distribution and return of items at school buildings, summer school and activities and preparation for the 2020-21 school year.
“For many of our district’s families, we respect that life has taken many twists and turns since early March. I honor you for supporting your children as they learn from home,” Fichtner said. “Our teachers and school administrators have all done an incredible job maintaining your children — Owasso’s students — as the priority.”
Distance learning
The last group of lessons for the 2019-20 school year will be posted on Monday, May 11.
All of the distance learning lessons from the spring semester will remain on OPS’ website (owassops.org) through at least the end of July.
In response to the pandemic, students’ grades will either remain the same or go up, but will not go down during distance learning. This practice will end with the school year on May 15, and general grading practices will resume upon the start of the new year.
Meals for students
Complimentary meals will continue to be available for students after May 15 through July 31.
Currently, meals are available at the Owasso 7th Grade Center and Owasso High School-East campus from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
If any changes are made to the schedules or locations, they will be announced on social media and through SchoolMessenger.
Distribution and return of items at school buildings
Distribution
Items at students’ schools will be distributed during the week of May 11-15. Their principal will share specific details about schedules and directions for picking up those items.
The distribution process will occur in a drive-thru manner, where staff will deliver the items, marked with students’ names, to individuals who pull through the area.
Return
Parents are encouraged to gather any district items that have been checked out to their child this year, including textbooks, library books, musical instruments, calculators and others.
On the same day they drive through to pick up their child’s belongings (May 11-15), parents are asked to return the items that belong to the school.
Summer school
Summer school for June for those students who would benefit from classes will be delivered through distance learning.
Parents of elementary students will be notified by May 15; parents of 6th-8th grade students by June 1; and parents of high school students, who need to recover or gain credits in order to graduate, by June 1.
Summer activities
There will be no activities — clubs, athletics, fine arts, etc. — in the month of May for students, per the recommendations of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.
As conditions are assessed in the days ahead, students and parents will receive communication over the summer from the leaders in their areas (athletics: Zach Duffield and coaches; fine arts: Chris Barber and directors; and other activities: site principals and activity sponsors).
2020-21 school year
OPS is planning for a traditional start to school in August.
Teachers plan to return to their classrooms in August to prepare their classrooms. Students’ first day of school in site buildings would be Thursday, Aug. 13. Likewise, OPS plans to resume all activities, including fine arts, athletics and others, in keeping with the traditional start of school.
Fichtner did say there is a chance that the new school year could still be affected by COVID-19.
“While planning on a traditional start, we will also be prepared for multiple scenarios so that we can pivot as needed to be sure high-caliber education continues for your students,” she said.