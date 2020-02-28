The Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative announced dates for its 2020 Owasso CARES and Keep Owasso Clean volunteer events.
Owasso CARES coordinates a spring and fall Day of Service to beautify streets and neighborhoods as well as assist residents. Keep Owasso Clean also bring neighbors together to help with pick up litter across the community.
Dated for Owasso CARES include: April 25 (spring) and Sept. 19 (fall). Dates for Keep Owasso Clean include: March 28, June 13, Oct. 3 and Nov. 7.
OSNI also brought on 1,125 locals who clocked in 3,199 hours last year through its volunteer opportunities program, including Owasso Cares and Keep Owasso Clean. This led to 10 ½ tons of dumpster debris, 11 ½ tons of yardwaste and 12 tons of trailer/truckload debris hauled off.
For more information about Owasso CARES, visit cityofowasso.com/239/Owasso-CARES. To learn more about Keep Owasso Clean, go to cityofowasso.com/564/Keep-Owasso-Clean.