This summer, several local teenagers dedicated their time to beautifying Owasso.
Urban Soul-Xtreme Youth of Owasso First Assembly in partnership with the Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative gave back to the community through a number of cleanup projects.
They were found painting fire hydrants and parking lot lines, improving park grounds and assisting residents in need with outside yard work over the last several months.
Tuesday, July 23, made for the groups’ official last day of summer service. What’s more, this year marked their 10th year working together as part of the annual program.
“We’ve been fortunate and blessed of just having that opportunity to have (Urban Soul) help us with a number of projects … getting the kids to understand about getting involved and giving back,” Owasso Neighborhood Coordinator Jerry Fowler said.
Fowler teamed up with Owasso First Assembly Youth Pastor Kevin Norwood, who devotes his efforts to guiding local youth to influence their community in a positive way by helping their neighbors in need.
“We’re trying to teach our students to serve other people … even if it’s people outside of your own church or outside of your own family, just to treat people like you want to be treated, so it’s been very productive for us,” Norwood said.
Over the last decade, 995 volunteers have clocked in 1,990 total service hours in the program, discarding 128 bags of yardwaste debris, painting 56 fire hydrants and 4,7000 feet of fence railing, and helping dozens of seniors and disabled residents clean their yards, to name a few.
Members of Urban Soul are among several other local volunteers who put in time to clean up Owasso neighborhoods and streets as part of OSNI’s various seasonal projects.
“Their impact is not measured by numbers alone,” Fowler said. “The generosity of these youth has set an example of serving their community for all of us in Owasso to appreciate and follow.”
For more information about the Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative, call 918-376-1556 or visit cityofowasso.com/241/Neighborhoods.