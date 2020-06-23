Voters will visit the polls on Tuesday, June 30, for the State and County Primary Election as well as the Board of Education General Election.
Two candidates — Memory Ostrander and Jeromy Burwell — have filed for the Ward 5 seat of the Collinsville school board.
Incumbent Ostrander, current vice president of the board, will vie for her same seat against newcomer Burwell.
Current members of the Collinsville school board include: President Steve Stout, Vice President Memory Ostrander, clerk Tim Reed and members Tim Bess and Jennifer McElroy.
Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on June 30. Voters can expect longer than usual lines and wait times as precincts follow CDC guidelines. They are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
For more information, visit tulsacounty.org/tulsacounty/electionboard.aspx.