Below is a list of Owasso arrests between Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16:
Friday, May 15
Luis Albert Camas-Padilla, 36, of Owasso. ICE detainer, USM form-41/hold U.S. Marshal.
Limarie Rivera-Padilla, 41, of Owasso. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon (domestic) with intent to kill.
Branden Lee Wood, 34, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss drug paraphernalia, uttering forged instrument AFCF.
Saturday, May 16
Fermin Soto Alvarez, 35, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI. Unsafe lane use.
Ke’Aundre Deshawn Ezell, 22, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. App to accel.