 Friday, May 8

Friday, May 8

Luis Albert Camas-Padilla, 36, of Owasso. Ice detainer/hold/ice.

Saturday, May 9

Morgan Louise Gene Keene, 25, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Sunday, May 10

No arrests

