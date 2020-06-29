Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Friday-Sunday, June 26-28.
Friday, June 26
Bradley Trey Williamson, 31, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Domestic A&B 1st offense.
Kevin Douglas Anderson, 35, of Owasso. Child neglect.
Daleen Leran Anderson, 30, of Owasso. Child neglect.
Saturday, June 27
Ubaldo Antonio Rodriguez, 39, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. APC 1st offense.
Sunday, June 28
Justin Leeroy Anderson, 32, of Claremore. Booked by Owasso PD. Obstruct/interfere with police officer, resisting arrest, public intoxication.
Jennifer Fleming, 40. Booked by Owasso PD. Domestic A&B 1st offense.