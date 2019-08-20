Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Monday, Aug. 19:
Mark Edward Dean, 37, of Owasso. Unauthorized use MV.
Sarahi Guadalupe Guzman, 22, of Owasso. Embezzlement by employee.
Grant Evan Shaw, 20, of Bixby. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA all: poss of controlled drug, poss of drug paraphernalia (x2), poss of controlled drug heroin, failure to pay taxes due state, failure to carry insurance/security verification, no valid ID.
Sierah Lan Jeter, 23, of Bixby. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/application to accelerate.