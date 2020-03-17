Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Monday, March 16:
Rondall James Counts, 38, of Claremore. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI.
Kristofer Louis Phillips, 19, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery.
