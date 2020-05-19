Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Monday, May 18:
Jordan Taylor KuyKendall, 23, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Resisting arrest. Domestic A&B presence of minor 1st offense. Murder 1st degree. Interrupt/interfere with emergency call. Hold/electronic monitor required.
James Anthony Hale, 44, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/court cost. FTA/unlawful possession of controlled drug-methamphetamine. FTA/drive under revocation/DUR.
Chavonta Daeron Crawford, 26, of Owasso. Drive under suspension/DUS. Poss drug paraphernalia. Poss MJ 1st offense. Taxes due state.
April Dawn Meeks, 34, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss MJ 1st offense. Public intoxication. Resisting arrest.