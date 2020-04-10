owasso police

 ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter

 By Art Haddaway Editor

Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Thursday, April 9:

Richard Marte, 43, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Domestic A&B first offense. Carry firearm while intoxicated. Threaten violent act. Resisting arrest.

