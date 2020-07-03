Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Thursday, July 2:
Roscoe Maurice Givens Jr., 43, of Owasso. Child abuse by injury.
Jacob Leemicah Burris, 36, of Wardville. Booked by Owasso PD. Domestic A&B 1st offense.
