Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Thursday, June 18:
Brendan Wade Dixon, 28, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Domestic A&B, threatening an act of violence.
Kimberly Erin Smith, 20, of Owasso. Booked by Broken Arrow PD. Conjoint robbery, obstruct/interfere with police officer, petit larceny, hold/electronic monitor required.
Timothy Emil Leclercq, 42. Booked by Owasso PD. Assault with a dangerous weapon AFCF, obstruct/interfere with police officer, malicious injury to property (less than $2,500), threaten violent act AFCF, false impersonation AFCF, public intoxication.
Alexander Haak, 19, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Burglary 2nd degree AFCF.