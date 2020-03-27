Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Thursday, March 26:
Juan Alverto Pinzon-Lopez, 48, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Misdemeanor, aggravated DUI alcohol; misdemeanor, unsafe lane use; misdemeanor, no valid DL; federal, ice detainer/hold/ice.
Judy Lynn Ball, 54, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Misdemeanor, larceny from retailer; misdemeanor, trespass after forbidden; misdemeanor, resisting arrest; felony, A&B w/ dangerous weapon – automobile.
Brandon Cyle Neighbors, 31, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Misdemeanor, domestic A&B 1st offense; felony, kidnapping.
Amanda Nicole Auten, 37, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Felony, uttering forged instrument; felony, possession of stolen vehicle.
Christopher Dale Greene, 34, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Misdemeanor, joyriding; felony, uttering forged instrument.