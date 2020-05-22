Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Thursday, May 21:
Branden Lee Wood, 34, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss drug paraphernalia. OBT money property or signature under false pretense under $1,000. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Justin Lee Daniels, 37, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI 1st offense. Speeding 15 mph or more. Change lanes unsafely.
Anthony Charles Albert, 37, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Aggravated DUI 2nd offense. Poss MJ 1st offense. Poss drug paraphernalia.