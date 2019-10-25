Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Thursday, Oct. 24:
Nathan Hand, 24, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II (x2), poss CD, recommit: tax stamp, poss/del CD with intent, poss drug paraphernalia, F/T carry insurance/security verification.
Jordan Kelsey Farr, 28, of Owasso. Petit larceny, FTA/poss CD sched I II, FTA/poss drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Joel Allen, 26, of Tulsa. Leave scene of property damage accident, larceny from retailer (LMFR), FTA/poss CD-heroin, FTA/poss drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Michael Pittman, 22, of Owasso. Malicious injury to property or more.
Miranda Diane Jeffries, 39, of Owasso. Poss drug paraphernalia (x2), obstructing justice, poss CD (x2), application to revoke (x3).