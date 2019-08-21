Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Tuesday, Aug. 20:
Nathan Hand, 24, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II-1st (x2), tax stamp, insurance/security verification, poss drug paraphernalia.
Keilyn Y. Garcia, 18, of Owasso. DUI-1st.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Tuesday, Aug. 20:
Nathan Hand, 24, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II-1st (x2), tax stamp, insurance/security verification, poss drug paraphernalia.
Keilyn Y. Garcia, 18, of Owasso. DUI-1st.